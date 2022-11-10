Julia Fox revealed how her relationship with Kanye West had a negative affect on her post-Uncut Gems acting career.

Appearing on pal Emily Ratajkowski's podcast, High Low With EmRata, Fox explained how her professional life changed ever since she was first linked to Ye.

"After this whole big relationship and all the things that followed, I definitely felt like,'Oh, I feel a shift in like, the acting way, not in a good way,'" Fox said.

"It's like I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly," she continued, noting it might have something to do with her being viewed as a "liability, just tabloid type of person" following her and West's short, high-profile romance.

Despite the drawbacks from her previous relationship, Fox said she's keeping an optimistic outlook on what the future has in store for her and her career.

"It's fine, I'm so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care," she shared.

Fox and the "Through the Wire" rapper dated for roughly one month.

Speaking to ES magazine, Fox said she was "proud of herself" for ending the relationship with West.

Fox also hit back at claims she dated West for notoriety, not out of affection for him.

"That's such bulls--t. He got my number through a mutual friend, period," she said.

Fox stars in two upcoming movies. One, due out later this year, is called Puppet. The other movie, The Trainer, is slated for release in 2023.