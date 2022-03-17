Julia Fox Says Kanye West Is Harmless, Isn’t an Actual Threat to Kim Kardashian or Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are probably breathing a sigh of relief now that Kanye West is on a 24-hour timeout from Instagram. But Ye’s former boo, Julia Fox, says that Kanye is harmless and is not an actual threat to either Kim K. or Pete.

In an interview with TMZ, which was published on Thursday (March 17), Julia was asked about Kanye’s past antagonistic posts on Instagram that were aimed at both Kim and Pete. The Uncut Gems actress brushed off the paparazzo's concern and shockingly explained that Yeezy was only expressing himself in a creative manner with his volatile posts.

"No, no, no, no, Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression,” she stated. “I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

Julia probably didn’t see Kanye’s threatening IG posts aimed at comedian D.L. Hughley last weekend. As previously reported, the Chicago rapper-producer blasted the funnyman for his comments in a Feb. 25 VladTV interview where Hughley accused Ye of stalking Kim K. and how Dughley doesn’t think it’s funny.

In the since-deleted post, Kanye threatened to hurt Hughley. "And DL Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u," Ye wrote.

In response, Hughley jumped on Twitter and delivered a powerful clapback at Yeezy.

"Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?" Hughley wrote. "Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl... Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl."

He concluded, "#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl."

Hughley fired back at Kanye again on Wednesday (March 16) after Ye shared a couple IG posts poking fun at how the comedian dressed and claimed that people have a hard time understanding his witty jokes.

Meanwhile, back at TMZ, the paparazzo also explained to Julia that some people are very worried that Kanye was at risk for harming himself. Julia responded that she was not “really sure” if Ye would hurt himself but she would give him call to check on his safety.

Watch Julia Fox say that Kanye West is harmless and that he poses no threat to Kim K. or Pete below.