This Margate Donut Shop Is Joining A Popular Food Hall in Cherry Hill, NJ!

Calling all donut lovers!

Junior’s Doughnuts, originated in Margate, is set to join Foodie Hall, the virtual food hall in Cherry Hill, according to South Jersey Food Scene. This will be their 9th restaurant concept in the food hall. So far, no word yet on an exact opening date.

Get our free mobile app

If you haven't heard of Foodie Hall, it's a concept restaurant that just opened last year. They only do delivery and takeout orders, but you can get order from 9 different restaurants in one order.

Here's how they explain it on their website:

"Foodiehall is a value-driven virtual food hall and delivery only e-restaurant, offering an unprecedented array of exceptional cuisines in one delivery, sent directly to you from our state-of-the-art kitchen."

Although the original Junior's Doughnuts offers donuts, hot dogs, fries, and other casual finger foods, Foodie Fall will only be serving Junior's donuts.

In the meantime, you can take your pick from the 8 other restaurant concepts offered at Foodie Hall, including:

Geno's Steaks

Simply Fowl

Canting Wok and Noodle Bar

DaNick's Craft Burgers

Criss Crust

Dando Tacos

Mac N Toastie

Fornie Italian Kitchen

So Junior's will be the first dessert option offered for takeout or delivery at Foodie! As of April 28, 2023, their Margate location is closed, so it'll be nice to have them back, even if it's only virtually.

Have you ever tried Foodie Hall? Let us know if you're looking forward to their addition of Junior's Doughnuts!

Are You Visiting These Fan Favorite NJ and PA Donut Shops? These local bakeries and donut shops in the areas of Mercer County, NJ, Bucks County, PA, and Burlington County, NJ are a must according to the people of Facebook.