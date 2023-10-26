Justin Timberlake ‘Not at All Happy’ With Shock Revelations in Britney Spears’ Memoir

Justin Timberlake is reportedly “not at all happy” with the shock revelations about him in Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir.

The 42-year-old "Cry Me a River" singer – who has been settled with his actress wife Jessica Biel, 41, since they married in 2012 and with whom he has two sons – dated "Toxic" performer Britney, 41, for three years from 1999 and 2002.

Among the claims she makes about her former boyfriend in her newly-released autobiography The Woman in Me is that she had an abortion as he wasn’t ready to be a dad.

Britney also says he cheated on her with two famous women, one of whom is believed to be All Saints star Nicole Appleton, 48.

A source told Daily Mail about Justin’s apparent rage over the tales: “Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her.”

The insider added Britney is “just telling it from her point of view," but insisted Justin is not “OK with it."

They said: “Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book.

“Doing this book has given Britney life, and she really doesn’t care who is offended by anything in it because it is what happened. She was there and lived through it. No one can say anything. She has got this all out of her and is moving on now.”

Britney says in her book she terminated Justin’s baby as he “didn’t want to be a father.”

Sources have also said the book coming out marred Justin’s 11th wedding anniversary with Jessica on Oct. 19.

Another source told the Mail: “Britney’s book coming out with all the revelations coming from it has not been the best for his anniversary celebrations.

“Having it in the zeitgeist hasn’t been a topic of constant conversation, but Justin and Jessica have definitely talked about it.

“And to have to think of all of that during a time when they should celebrate their love for each other hasn’t been the most satisfying of days lately; it has been a bit stressful.”