Wait, what??? Justin Timberlake announced today (Wednesday, January 24th) that he'll perform a FREE CONCERT in New York City for his fans a little later this month.

Yes, entry to this Justin Timberlake concert will be totally free.

Ok, stop freaking out for a minute while I tell you everything you need to know about this one-night-only show.

Justin Timberlake's concert will take place at Irving Plaza on Wednesday, January 31st, according to NBC New York.

Thanks for the notice, JT, geez. Who am I kidding, I could never be mad at him for anything, especially a free show.

Fans will need to REQUEST tickets in advance. You can request tickets anytime up until Friday night (January 26) at 11:59 pm by clicking here.

Remember, tickets are FREE. There is a two-ticket limit per person and the tickets are non-transferrable.

Tickets aren't guaranteed, just for requesting them. They'll be awarded via a lottery essentially. Check out all the details by clicking here.

Unfortunately, we must warn you: Irving Plaza is a pretty tiny venue. It only fits about 1,100 guests so it will be an intimate show. But many fans won't be able to get tickets probably as a result.

I know what you're thinking. How will you know if you got tickets? Don't worry, you will be notified by email on Tuesday, January 30th (that's the day before the show so the suspense will be tough).

If are lucky to score tickets, they will automatically be transferred to your Ticketmaster account before the show, they say. If you don't currently have a Ticketmaster account, I would create one.

Have a credit card handy, so your ticket request can be validated.

GOOD LUCK.

There's a lot of hype around Justin Timberlake right now with his new single, Selfish, out tomorrow (Thursday, January 25th)

Justin's upcoming 6th album is titled, Everything I Thought It Was. It's the followup to his Man of the Woods Album.

Timberlake will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Dakota Johnson is hosting.

