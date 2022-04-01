Kanye West Is ‘Going Away to Get Help,’ Tells Kim Kardashian He’s Done Harassing Her and Pete Davidson – Report

Kanye West is reportedly changing his ways and vowing to no longer harass his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

After seemingly making daily headlines with his Instagram antics aimed at his ex and her new beau, Kanye has been quiet since Instagram put his account on a 24-hour suspension last month. On Friday (April 1), PageSix reported Ye recently told Kim “he’s going away to get help.”

A sources tells the news outlet, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

A rep for Ye reportedly told PS the rapper is trying to move forward without the drama saying, “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

It is unclear exactly what type of help Kanye will be seeking. XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team and Kim Kardashian's rep for comment.

Kanye and Kim's very public divorce, which was finalized on March 2, has clearly been taking a toll on the Chicago rapper. Kanye's biggest gripe seems to be his custody battle with Kim. Kanye has claimed Kim has kept him from seeing his children at times while Kim has called Kanye's claims a farce.

Kanye's recent antics, which include kidnapping and burying Pete Davidson in the "Eazy" video and threatening D.L. Hughley with bodily harm, got Ye pulled from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince recently suggested Kanye, Drake, Nicki Minaj and others perform a show the same night as the Grammys as a form of protest.