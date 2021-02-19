Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has filed to divorce Kanye West, TMZ first reported Friday afternoon. The news has since been confirmed by other sources including US Weekly.

Rumors of their split had been circulating for months, and sources tell TMZ that the divorce is amicable as a divorce can be.

Kim is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. The couple had been married for 7 years.

A prenuptial agreement had been in place, and neither are expected to contest that agreement, they say. In fact, sources tell the site that it's as amicable as a divorce can be.

You may recall that Kim was still legally married to Kris Humphries when she began dating Kanye in April 2012. Kardashian split from Humphries after only 72 days of marriage. The divorce was finalized in June 2013.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child together, North, in June 2013. The pair wed nearly a year later in May 2014. The ceremony was held in Italy.

Rumors of the couple's split began swirling in 2020.

“Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now,” one source told Us Weekly, saying that Kim was done with Kanye's "unpredictable outbursts." In fact, US Weekly outlines those outbursts in their extensive reporting here.

Multiple outlets have been reporting that the couple hadn't been living together for "months," but the court filing lists the date of separation as "to be determined."