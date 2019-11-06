Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Is Being More Strict With Their Children, Has Removed TVs From Their Rooms

Kanye West is a strict disciplinarian when it comes to raising his kids, according to his wife Kim Kardashian-West.

During her interview with daytime talk show The Real on Tuesday (Nov 5), Kim K opened up about Kanye’s spiritual transformation and how it’s rubbing off on the family—particularly with their four children.

“He’s very cautious about what we have in the house,” she said. “We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from [6-year-old daughter] North‘s room.”

Kim K added that Kanye is very cautious about what their kids see around their house as well.

“He’s had this epiphany of being—not that he wasn’t an amazing dad—but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see,” she said. “And I actually agree with it, but I’m always gonna be me. We had that discussion and that fight and I think, at the end of the day, that’s what marriage is.”

In previous interviews, Kanye, who just released his new album Jesus Is King, has said that his spiritual awakening has given him more clarity in his life. Speaking with late-night talk show host James Corden for an episode of Carpool Karaoke last week, 'Ye even said it led to increased well as financial wealth.

“Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt," Kanye said. "This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.”

In the meantime, Kanye is expected to launch his Jesus Is King tour very soon.

You can watch Kim K. explain why Kanye West is so strict with their children below. Fast-forward to the 1-minute mark.