Kanye West Reddit Turns Into Taylor Swift Fan Forum Following Rapper’s Antisemitism

Kanye West's fans are turning against the rapper in the wake of his antisemitism.

Exasperated fans and Swifties alike have transformed the artist's popular sub-Reddit, which has over 700,000 members, into a Taylor Swift appreciation forum.

The post that spearheaded the movement was shared Thursday (Dec. 1).

"This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas," the post declared, earning more than 33,000 upvotes.

Since its declaration as a Swift fan site, members have been showing their support for Swift and discussing how she was treated unfairly by West back in 2016 and 2017, during the height of the singer's feud with West and Kim Kardashian.

"I absolutely loathed [Swift] back in 2016/17 just because I took Ye’s side in their beef. Kinda regret it now that I like some of her music and it’s awfully clear that Kanye is a horrible person," one member commented.

Other posts have launched discussions about Swift's best and most underappreciated albums, with both her self-titled 2006 debut and 2020's Evermore leading the pack.

Swift and West's beef has been documented extensively in the media over the years.

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, West interrupted Swift's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist to declare that Beyonce should have won.

Then, in 2016, West dropped the controversial music video for his song "Famous," which depicted nude, sleeping figures of several celebrities, including Swift.

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b---h famous," West raps in the song.

Later, West and his former wife Kardashian shared a video clip that seemingly showed Swift giving her approval for the line. In 2020 it was revealed that the clip had been edited and did not give full context to the conversation.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), West appeared on Alex Jones' Infowars, where he spewed several antisemitic remarks, including that he sees "good things about Hitler" and "I love Hitler."