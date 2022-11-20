Following a month-long absence, Kanye West is back on Twitter after Elon Musk unbanned Donald Trump and other controversial figures on the platform.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), Kanye West, now known as Ye, jumped on his Twitter account and posted a lone tweet that read, "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked."

This comes after Ye was blocked from using his Twitter account after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet about "going death con 3 on Jewish people" on Oct. 9. Twitter confirmed that the Chicago rapper-producer was locked out of his account "due to a violation of Twitter's policies."

Kanye's return also comes a day after Elon Musk announced Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated. This after the billionaire tech maverick conducted a Twitter poll asking users if the former President should be back on the social media platform. According to the poll, 51.8 percent said they wanted Trump back on Twitter, while 48.2 percent said no.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk announced on his account on Saturday (Nov. 19).

Trump's Twitter page hasn't been active since Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the infamous Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although the 76-year-old New York businessman has not posted anything on his account yet, it is now active with all of his previous tweets intact.

Additionally, other controversial figures have had their Twitter accounts reinstated. Former kickboxer and internet personality Andrew Tate returned to Twitter last Friday (Nov. 18) after being banned on the platform for his repeated misogynistic remarks about women.

As for Kanye West, earlier this month, he did promise that he would be silent for 30 days on social media. Read his tweet below.