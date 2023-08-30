It won't be long before Bucks County's very first Tesla dealership will be opening.

It's going to be in Warminster where the old Pathmark was on York Road. Town officials are saying construction is now moving along quickly, according to The Patch.

It will be across the street from Archbishop Wood High School.

There was concern after work stopped temporarily back in May, but the issues with the township were worked out and construction continued. Signage is being worked on now and soon, the exterior of the building and landscaping.

Warminster Township Zoning Officer, Mike Italia, told The Patch, "Tesla is moving at a good pace, construction is steady. From a building standpoint, they are going to want the structure as weather-tight as possible before it starts to cool down as we head into the fall.

The hope is for a late-fall 2023 opening.

Like I said, this will be the first Tesla dealership in Bucks County. There are other area locations in King of Prussia, Devon and Lawrence Township, NJ (Route 1 in Mercer Mall).

This new Warminster location has a 56,000-square-foot building, sitting on nine acres.

There will be a showroom with two Tesla cars to check out, a Tesla Service and Repair Center (by appointment only), a waiting area and a car wash area.

You won't be able to pick out a Tesla and drive it off the lot right away. All vehicles will be ordered online and you'll make an appointment to pick it up.

The new Warminster Tesla dealership will be open Monday - Friday from 9am - 8pm and Saturdays from 9am - 5pm. On Sundays it will be closed.