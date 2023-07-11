SPOTTED: Kevin Jonas Seen Staying Cool at This New Ice Cream Shop in NJ!

Alexa, play "Cool" by the Jonas Brothers! "Dammit, I'm feelin' so coo-oo-ool!"

One Jonas brother was definitely staying cool recently at an ice cream shop in New Jersey! Jersey boy, and oldest Jonas Brother, Kevin Jonas was just seen grabbing a sweet treat at The Stirling Fountain in Stirling, New Jersey!

Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix Comedy Special Taping

He was kind enough to take a few pictures with employees, which they posted on the ice cream parlor's Instagram page. Major flex!

We're a "Sucker" for these moments. Check out the pictures down below!

If you've never been to The Stirling Fountain, and you're in the area, you should stop by! They just opened for business a few weeks ago! So it's cool to see a celebrity supporting a local business to give it that extra boost!

They have a huge selection of 18 different ice cream flavors, along with classic sundaes, milkshakes, banana splits, ice cream floats and more!

Here are just a few of their flavors:

Cookies & Cream

Campfire S'mores

Blueberry Cheesecake

Brownie + Cookie Dough Delight

Bananas Foster

Cookie Dough

Peachy Keen

Salt + Caramel Cold Brew

I wonder which flavor Kevin got! Right now he and his brother Frankie Jonas co-host a new reality TV-series "Claim to Fame" on ABC.

"Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members' shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune." - IMDb

Hopefully Kevin stops by again and brings his brothers along!

