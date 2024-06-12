"Friendly reminder to get your moles checked!"

New Jersey's own Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers just revealed via a video posted to Instagram that he just underwent treatment to remove a skin cancer mole from his head!

In the brief video, Kevin sits in a chair at the hospital explaining what's about to happen.

"So today, I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," he casually says as he directs attention to a reddish spot on the right side of his forehead. The crazy thing is, it looks like nothing more than an agitated pimple!

"Yes, that is a little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

The video then cuts to after the procedure as Kevin sits in his car with a patch on his forehead.

He concludes the video with a quick update and sound words of advice: "Alright, I'm all done. Now it's time to heal. Heading home... Make sure to get those moles checked, people!"

Check out the full video down below!

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

It's a good thing Kevin caught this early! According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer:

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 3.6 million cases are diagnosed each year. BCCs arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells. Because BCCs grow slowly, most are curable and cause minimal damage when caught and treated early.

Like Kevin said, get your moles checked! This could have turned into a bigger SOS.

