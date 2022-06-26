Kendrick Lamar closed out his headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival wearing a crown of thorns as blood appeared to be dripping from his head.

On Sunday (June 26), Kendrick Lamar wowed audiences with his headlining performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival and delivered a powerful statement at the end with his rebuke of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which made abortions federally legal.

K-Dot closed out his 90-minute set with the song "Savior" from his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper stood in the middle of the stage surrounded by his background dancers and pleaded for women’s rights in this current political climate.

“They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” he repeatedly chanted while blood appeared to drip from his head to his white-colored shirt. He wore a diamond-encrusted crown of thorns that is worth seven-figures.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's performance at Glastonbury below.

Reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s Glastonbury performance were mixed as some people were offended by the Compton, Calif. rhymer posing as Jesus Christ, while others praised him for championing women’s rights.

"Kendrick Lamar has a weird god complex, that’s why I don’t fw his music," tweeted one person on Twitter, who wasn't fond of K-Dot wearing a crown of thorns.

However, one user praised Kendrick for his powerful statement at the end of his set.

"Kendrick Lamar screaming 'god speed for women’s rights' with blood dripping down his face from the crown of thorns is not ironic," she tweeted. "It’s almost too powerful. It displays how the world should be - have your religion, but leave women out of it. #Glastonbury2022 #KENDRICK."

Check out more reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival below.