Khloe Kardashian Pleads With Kanye West to ‘Stop Tearing Kimberly Down’ on Instagram

After another slew of bizarre Instagram posts and rants, Khloe Kardashian left a lengthy comment on Kanye West's Instagram to defend her sister Kim Kardashian.

West's most recent controversies include wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy show and facing the backlash of much of the fashion industry after he publicly belittled and bullied Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Now, Kardashian's attempt to get through to West has become the latest target of his Instagram posting.

On a post where West turned the backlash over the T-shirt into another slam against Kim Kardashian allegedly "not letting him see" his kids, Khloe commented, "Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here."

She continued, "You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

In West's post, he said, "And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt, where was you when I couldn't see my kids. I went public in hope of public support at that time."

"Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it," Khloe said, adding that West knew "exactly" where the kids were "at all times."

She also claimed, "YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came."

Khloe asked him to leave Kim and the kids out of it so the kids "can be raised peacefully" before offering to continue the conversation in private.

However, West responded on Instagram once again, screenshotting the since-deleted comment and writing, "YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY."

"YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE," he added.

He also declared that he should be able to see the kids "100% of the time" before saying it "should be 50%."

An hour later, West pivoted to a new topic, asking his followers who should play him in biopic and nominating Jamie Foxx for the task.