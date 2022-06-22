Did ‘The Kardashians’ Totally Fake This Finale Scene?

No one pays closer attention to detail than fans of the Kardashian family!

In the Season 1 finale of their new Hulu show The Kardashians, which aired June 16, fans were quick to notice that they may have faked a scene.

The episode dealt with unpacking the family's reactions to Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson fathering a child with another woman.

The narrative the episode presented viewers with was this: Kim uncovers the truth via court documents and informs Khloé, prompting Kris to call a family meeting to discuss the situation.

However, it turns out the family meeting may have actually been filmed much later than the show portrayed.

The sequence of events crumbled when eagle-eyed fans on Reddit noted that Kourtney was wearing the same black jumpsuit out to dinner with then-fiancé Travis Barker and her kids on Jan. 31 — over a month after the court documents allegedly first leaked.

Maybe Kourt could've passed it off as an outfit repeat, but other commenters pointed out that her chrome manicure featured in the scene was an exact match to her nails on the Jan. 31 dinner date.

On the show, the family meeting was supposed to have taken place in early December 2021. Khloé apparently even texted Kim that she would not be attending the meeting, suggesting she hadn't seen her family in the wake of the scandal.

"I don't want her to get to a place where she doesn't have anybody to talk to because she feels like she has to be strong," Kris said during the sit-down interview, implying that the family hadn't seen Khloé in person since the news broke.

But, if fans are right, that's wasn't true, because Khloé posted tons of pics with her mom and family for the Christmas holiday.

In fact, as Elite Daily notes, Kim's anger seemed more personal than just drama with her sister's ex. ("If you don't think I screenshot every single f---ing thing," Kim said in the episode.)

Of course, Kim is protective of her family members, but the actual timing would have put the meeting right in the middle of Kanye West's slew of Instagram posts slamming Kim and her then-new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Plus, this certainly isn't the first time the Kardashians have been accused of faking storylines and timelines. Recently the show allegedly faked a narrative that Kendall Jenner was in Miami during the time the Astroworld tragedy took place, which fans know is not true.

As fan on Twitter said, "This isn’t even the first time they’ve done this. They were caught staging a conversation that apparently took place in Dubai before Kim left Kris Humphries but it was film[ed] after she filed for divorce."

However, many viewers seem not to care too much about the potentially fake scene, with one tweeting: "As long as Khloe's snack pantry wasn't fake, I don't care."