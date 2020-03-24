Lady Gaga announced her new album, Chromatica, will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer revealed the news in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter Tuesday (March 24), writing that she's made the "incredibly tough decision" to postpone the release of her sixth studio album and that she'll announce the new 2020 release date soon.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Gaga wrote.

The "Shallow" hitmaker went on to say that she'd rather everyone spend their time finding solutions, as well as giving all our attention to getting "essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals" and helping all those affected by the crisis.

Gaga also revealed she had a secret Coachella set planned prior to its postponement and a lot of "other fun surprises" that she'll share with fans very soon.

"I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time," she added. "And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I'm going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can't wait to be dancing with you all!"

You can read Lady Gaga's full statement, below:

Chromatica was scheduled to drop Friday, April 10.