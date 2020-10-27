Lady Gaga Struts To Her Local Ballot Box Wearing Platform Boots, No Pants

Lady Gaga’s vote is officially in!

Gaga cast her ballot for the 2020 presidential election on Monday (October 26) by pulling up to her local ballot box wearing seven-inch platforms boots, an oversized sweater, black sunglasses and a Chromatica face mask, of course.

She documented the occasion with an Instagram video—soundtracked by her own song “Babylon"—that shows her emerging from a futuristic, blacked-out car with vertically opening doors, strutting to drop her envelope into the box, and posing to relish in the moment and show off her “I Voted” sticker.

“Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness,” she captioned the fierce clip.

If this video doesn’t make you seriously consider copping some pink metallic Demonia Slay-301 knee-high platform boots — as seen in the “Stupid Love” music video — to wear to the polls or early voting boxes, then we don’t know what will.

On social media, Gaga has been actively encouraging fans to cast their ballots ASAP.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself with her own ballot and shared, “Ballot’s here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay! Today’s the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election. Check out VoteEarlyDay.org to make your plan to vote early now!”

She even paid homage to the iconic “Telephone” music video by reminding fans to bring snacks with them to their voting locations.

“Make sure to pack your own snacks, and go to feedthepolls.org or @pizzatothepolls to learn how to donate to help feed people in line!”

Now, visit Gaga's voting website, put your platform shoes on and get to your nearest ballot drop-off location.