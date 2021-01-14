The inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden will look extremely different than those of years past, but that doesn't mean it won't be a historic moment for the United States.

Below, find out all the details of the event, including when it takes place and how to watch.

When Is the 2021 Inauguration of Joe Biden?



The ceremony will take place on January 20 at 12 PM ET, though news outlets will begin covering the historic event earlier in the day.

Who Can Attend the 2021 Presidential Inauguration?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and threats of violence after the deadly riot at the Capitol, the event this year is invite-only. In previous years, over a million people showed up to witness presidents being sworn into office. Despite the riot, the event will still be held on the West Lawn at the U.S. Capitol.

Who Will Perform at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration?

Lady Gaga is set to sing the National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez will perform music during the official ceremony.

How Do I Watch the 2021 Presidential Inauguration?



Citizens can watch the historic moment both online and on television. C-SPAN, YouTube and the official White House website will stream the swearing-in ceremony. Major news networks like CNN, FOX and NBC will also air the event live on television.

What Will Happen After the Inauguration?



Unlike past inaugurations, there will not be a parade following the official ceremony. However, there will be a televised special. "Celebrating America" is a 90-minute special that will feature remarks from Biden and Kamala Harris. Tom Hanks will host the event while Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi are set perform.

Celebrating America will air live at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. It will also be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook. It will be available to watch after the initial airing on Amazon Prime Video, Fox's NewsNOW and U-verse.