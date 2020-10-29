Lauren Jauregui opened up about rumors that she was dating former Fifth Harmony member, Camila Cabello.

The "Expectations" singer spoke with Becky G on her podcast, En La Sala. The women spoke about sexuality and brought up the subject of the rumor that Jauregui and Cabello were an item when they were in the girl group together.

"People thought Camila and I were into each other and that made me so uncomfortable," Jauregui admitted. "Like, disgustingly uncomfortable, because I was queer but she was not and it made me feel like a predator. It made me feel like a predator because of the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories that people would write and the type of stuff, I was always the aggressor and I was always the one turning her. I was always the one who was the 'masculine' energy in the scenario and it made me very uncomfortable because that is not how I identify."

Jauregui added that they were "just very good friends at that time." "We respected each other. When each other would talk, we would look at each other," Jauregui continued. "We had love for each other, like a genuine friendship.”

Jauregui explained that in the Latinx culture, people would often be very affectionate with one another. "That actually made me so uncomfortable to the point where, I, to this day, hyper-analyze every connection that I have with a girl because I don’t want them to feel like I’m looking at them that way," she revealed.

Jauregui has learned to "just ignore it" but overall it was "so traumatizing" for her to face the rumors and speculation. "It really f--ked with my head because I wasn't even comfortable telling my parents about it. I wasn't even comfortable telling myself that I was queer. And I also, I didn't see Camila that way, so it made me uncomfortable that I could potentially be putting off that vibe," she concluded.

Watch the interview, below.