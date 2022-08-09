Who Is Camila Cabello’s New Boyfriend Austin Kevitch?

Who is Camila Cabello's new boyfriend? The "Miss Movin' On" singer was recently spotted sharing an intimate moment with tech CEO Austin Kevitch.

Daily Mail shared photos of the rumored couple holding hands in Los Angeles earlier this week. In another photo captured by the outlet, Cabello, wearing a long floral dress, could be seen smooching Kevitch on the cheek.

This isn't the first time the pair have been spotted out and about. Page Six captured them on an outing earlier this summer, which led to questions about their relationship. However, the publication didn't spot any PDA at the time.

There is speculation that the Fifth Harmony alum and Kevitch were introduced to each other by the former's Cinderella co-star Nicholas Galitzine. The Prince Robert actor and Kevitch appear to be related.

While the acting bug is in the family, Kevitch has instead pursued a career in the world of dating apps.

He is the founder and CEO of the members-only Lox Club. He told Bustle that the idea for the dating app came to him after a breakup during the pandemic.

“I don't like dating apps; they're very inorganic and awkward,” the 31-year-old explained. "So I wanted to make a more fun, immersive experience where maybe you'll meet people as a byproduct and not take it so seriously.”

Page Six notes the app has been described as the "Jewish Raya," though you do not need to be Jewish to become a member.

The founder was previously dubbed "famously single" by Bustle. However, he made it clear that he was looking for love. Kevitch told the publication that once he found a partner, he might not understand the struggles of the single population quite as well.

"I definitely want a girlfriend, but also being single helps with running Lox Club because I know all the pain points that single people feel and I know exactly what I would want in an app," he shared.

It appears he might be well on his way to finding love with Cabello. But what else do we know about the pop star's new beau?

According to Hollywood Life, Kevitch, a Philadelphia native, grew up playing football and has a solid sense of humor.

Neither Kevitch nor Cabello appear to have posted the other on Instagram yet. However, things do appear to be heating up based on the photos from their last outing.

Cabello's apparent new relationship comes nearly nine months after she and Shawn Mendes broke up. The former couple — who collaborated on their shared chart-topper "Señorita" in 2019 and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2015 — went public with their relationship in 2019. They confirmed their breakup in a joint statement in November 2021.