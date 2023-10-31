Next time you're doing some shopping at Quaker Bridge Mall, you can grab a slice of pizza at the new pizza shop in the food court.

It's called Lawrenceville Pizza and it'll have your mouth watering. It's in the food court on the upper level of the mall, near Old Navy.

Quaker Bridge Mall made the announcement on Facebook.

Commenters were excited about the new food option because pizza has been missing from the mall for a while.

What's your favorite pizza topping? There aren't many I don't like. I love sliced meatballs, pepperoni, onions, garlic, and sausage. I'm not a fan of olives, mushrooms or anchovies.

Other food options in the food court include Taco Fiesta, Master Wok, Le Bon Gout, Nathan's Famous/Arthur Treacher's. Charleys Philly Steaks, Auntie's Anne's/Cinnabon, Popeyes, and Sarku Japan.

Get our free mobile app

The Cheesecake Factory is also in the mall. KPOT DoneRight Doner Kebab are also coming soon. KPOT is going to be where Brio was and DoneRight Doner Kebab is going where Old York Cellars was most recently. There have been a bunch of things in that space over the years, including Johnny Rockets.

Quaker Bridge Mall is about to get even busier with the holiday shopping season kicking off soon. I'll be there.

It'll be great to be able to grab a quick slice of pizza while power shopping.

Lawrenceville Pizza is now open and located in the Food Court on the upper level of the mall, near the escalator.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ.

These 7 Major Retailers Are Closed in NJ For Thanksgiving 2023 Make sure to be extra prepared this Thanksgiving, because these major retailers will not be open to bail you out! Gallery Credit: Gianna