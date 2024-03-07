It's starting to feel like spring and you know what that means...it's almost time for a good old-fashioned Easter Egg Hunt. You're not going to want to miss this one, it brings Easter egg hunting to a new level.

Amerikick's Easter Egg Hunt is March 30th

Once again this year, Martial Arts school, Amerikick Princeton, is inviting the entire community to a FREE Easter Egg Hunt at their place in Lawrenceville, according to owner Vince Little.

Join the fun. It's the 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30th at Amerikick Princeton (2901 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville).

There will be over 5,000 Easter eggs

Little calls it an Easter Egg-stravaganza because there will be over 5,000 Easter eggs. Whoa.

This isn't one of those egg hunts where your child goes home with like two eggs. There will be plenty for everyone.

There are 3 different Egg Hunt start times

They know how busy your family is with all of the kids' activities, so Amerikick has made it super convenient for you. There are three start times for you to pick from...10 am, 11 am, and 12 pm. You must choose a start time before the event.

You can reserve a spot right now by clicking here. All children attending need to be accompanied by a parent.

From what I've been told there will be special golden eggs filled with cash, gift cards, prizes, and more. Stay for games and so much more.

Also while you're there, your child will get to take a picture with the Easter Bunny, who of course wouldn't miss a cool event like this one. The picture will be emailed to you after the event, so you don't even need a camera.

Sounds like fun, doesn't it? Be a part of this awesome free event.

Amerikick Princeton is located at 2901 Brunswick Avenue (Route 1) in Lawrenceville.

