OPINION: Johnny Depp Is Already Back To Work And It Is Not OK

I'm curious what you think about Amber Heard losing this trial and the way she is being received vs. Johnny Depp. No matter whose side you were on, you have to admit that they both treated each other horribly. They were toxic together. I find it troubling that just because there was a "winner" and a "loser" we as a society are offering a clean slate while ignoring the dark facts we did discover during that trial.

Johnny is already working and lots of people would say that he was vindicated by the "win". OK, but what about the behavior? The jury did not believe Amber, I didn't either. However, that does not mean that the text messages did not happen. Don't we care if our Hollywood heartthrob writes things like that to his wife? Doesn't that show someone's true colors?

Amber is no angel either, but we don't have to worry about her getting adequately punished, the public is doing a great job with that. What about Johnny? Does there always have to be a hero and a villain? Why is this so black and white and not a more realistic and messy grey?

This trial was not a movie, it was real life. It should not have mattered who was bigger in the box office, who had higher cheekbones, or who was more likable. It did not take long, Johnny is already working and in my opinion, this newly-revived bad boy image will only help. What does that say about us as a society?

This commercial was filmed a while ago, but Dior pulled it until they could get the temperature of how Johnny would be received by the world. As soon as he "won" the trial this TV commercial aired regardless of the text messages.

He "won" in court so everything that we saw is now acceptable? They both treated each other like dirt, but I'm wondering why the bad-behavior "stink" won't stick on both of them.

As I mentioned in an earlier post, I had a chance to spend some time with Johnny Depp and he could not have been nicer. However, we were at an event and he was "on". ICYMI, this is what happened. I'm sure Amber would have been just lovely. My point is, that only they know what really happened behind closed doors. However, there was tangible evidence of how Johnny Depp was capable of acting in those text messages and somehow we are dismissing that totally. There is also already a rumor of a movie deal in the works.

I have no use for either of them after that display. I do feel like I'm the only one in the world who sees it this way though. What do you think? App chat us anytime to weigh in!

