Listen All Weekend to 94.5 PST’s Top 20 of 2020 Countdown

What song will be the #1 song of the year?

YOU VOTED, PST Nation, and now it's time to count them down.

2020 was a total dumpster fire (to put it lightly). But at least we got music from some of our favorite artists, right? We got new music from the Weeknd, Dua Lipa, and Taylor even dropped two albums, just to begin.

So we asked you to vote on the PST app for your favorites, and now we're ready to count them down all weekend. It kicks off at 10 pm on New Year's Eve, and we'll count the top songs down all New Year's Weekend long.

Will Dua Lipa have the top song of the year? Could it be the Weeknd?

Listen all weekend to find out. 94.5 PST's Top 20 of 2020 countdown airs at:

10 pm New Year's Eve (December 31) with PopCrush on PST's Kayla Thomas

12 noon New Year's Day (January 1) with Joe from Chris & The Crew

6 pm on Saturday (January 2) with Karli K from middays on 94.5 PST

It's 94.5 PST's Top 20 of 2020 Countdown... as voted by YOU on your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.