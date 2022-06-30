Machine Gun Kelly Cracks Drinking Glass on His Face During Show, Continues to Perform While Bleeding – Watch

Machine Gun Kelly might be returning to rap shortly but he's still in punk rock mode.

On Tuesday (June 28), MGK performed in Madison Square Garden in New York City as a part of his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Following the show, things got wild during an apparent afterparty. On Wednesday (June 29), the Ohio-bred rapper-rocker shared video on his Instagram Story from the soiree, which shows him onstage with a mic and champaign glass in hand. During one clip, Kelly yells, "Bro, I don't give a shit," before smashing the glass over his face. In the next clip, the rapper is performing his 2020 song "My Ex's Best Friend" with blood dripping down his face onto his shirt, seemingly unfazed.

In the next video, posted nine hours later, Machine Gun Kelly shows off the aftermath of his misguided antic. Sharing an up-close selfie video, he marvels at his facial wounds.

"Oh shit," he remarks into the camera. "Gross."

Machine Gun Kelly still has 27 dates left on his tour, which also features Trippie Redd, Iann Dior, Willow and more.

On Monday (June 27), Hulu debuted the new Machine Gun Kelly documentary Life in Pink. In it, Kelly discusses a near suicide attempt he had back in 2020, when he was in a dark place following the passing of his father.

"I called [girlfriend Megan Fox], I was like, 'You aren't here for me,'" he said in the doc. "I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

Luckily, Kelly did not go through with his deadly intentions and was able to get help through therapy.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

See video of Machine Gun Kelly smashing a glass on his face during a recent show below.