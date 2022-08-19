Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID

Travis Barker says he's got COVID and is bummed about it.

The blink-182 drummer posted on his Instagram page yesterday (Aug. 18) "Covid sucks I'd rather be playing drums," along with a photo of Barker hitting some equipment with his sticks backstage an Machine Gun Kelly show. Barker has been touring with MGK recently.

This is the most recent, and hopefully most benign, health challenge for Barker recently. Just a couple months ago he was diagnosed with severe pancreatitis as a complication from a colonoscopy. He spent 7 days in the hospital.

Barker does not share exactly when he tested positive, but gossip site TMZ reports that his wife Kourtney Kardashian was not at some family events this Wednesday and Thursday, theorizing that she might also have the virus as well.

Blink-182 rumors continue to swirl about whether original singer Tom DeLonge is rejoining the band. A couple weeks ago DeLonge seemed to suggest such a thing in a social media post, saying he was making music with the band. Just a couple days ago, blink bassist Mark Hoppus told People Magazine that "I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is," he adds. "I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here." (Hoppus had a well-publicized bout with cancer last year and is currently in remission.)