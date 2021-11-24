Machine Gun Kelly’s Grammys Snub Leaves Him With Just One Question

Machine Gun Kelly's hit rock crossover album Tickets to My Downfall received zero nominations for the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which were revealed this week to include several noms for AC/DC, Deftones and Foo Fighters in the rock categories.

The snub left Kelly — the Travis Barker-aligned rapper-turned-rocker now dating actress Megan Fox who recently beefed with Slipknot's Corey Taylor — with just one question.

But MGK, the entertainer whose real name is Colson Baker, didn't elaborate beyond the query he posted after the nominations' reveal on Tuesday (Nov. 23). Other nominated rockers include Chris Cornell, Mammoth WVH, Mastodon, Weezer and Rob Zombie. Tickets to My Downfall (released on Sept. 25, 2020) emerged within the eligibility period (Sept. 1, 2020–Sept. 30, 2021) for the 2022 Grammys, as Complex pointed out.

So, understandably, Machine Gun Kelly probably wasn't pleased with the outcome, especially since Downfall and a couple of its singles are platinum records. And he won Top Rock Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Regardless, he had plenty of listeners show support for him on Twitter in the face of the Grammys slight.

"You deserved better," one MGK fan responded. "You deserved AT LEAST ONE!!!!" said another. "Weird nominations and you were robbed!" yet another replied.

The question he posited?

"wtf is wrong with the grammys," which Machine Gun Kelly tweeted on Tuesday.

The Grammys air Jan. 31, 2022, on CBS from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will also stream on Paramount+. Get a free trial of Paramount+ here.