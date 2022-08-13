Man Furious About Girlfriend’s ‘Frivolous’ Spending, Even Though She Spends Her Own Money

Sharing finances with a partner can be a tricky situation when it comes to who pays for what.

One woman took to Reddit explaining her boyfriend has been complaining about her "frivolous" spending, her only spending her own hard-earned money.

"My (36F) boyfriend (43M) has been annoyed at me recently for spending money on shoes, purses, dresses, jewelry, etc.," the woman wrote via Reddit, explaining she has multiple jobs and works more than double the hours he does.

"I work full-time and have a second part-time job for fun. He has two part-time jobs that add up to about 10-15 hours a week in total," she continued. "I pay 3/4 of all the bills plus all unexpected expenses, which doesn't bother me since I do make a lot more."

She noted her boyfriend "can barely cover his 1/4 of the bills" and some months doesn't even pay for anything when he doesn't have enough money. She ends up covering "his share those times."

The woman also detailed she had recently lost weight and therefore needed a whole new wardrobe, which infuriated her boyfriend.

"With new clothes comes the need for accessories obviously, so I've been finding stuff I like and purchasing that too," she wrote. "I always make sure the bills are paid, the car has a full tank, the fridge is stocked, the birds and child are taken care of and some money goes into an emergency fund just in case."

"In my mind, the money that is left is mine to spend however I like," she continued. "I work 45 hours a week in a highly specialized niche job that took a literal decade of studying to get the required knowledge. Meanwhile my significant other refuses jobs because 'it sounds boring' or 'I don't want to be on the phone all day."

Lately, her boyfriend has been making her "feel bad for buying shoes and purses because he doesn't have money to spend on frivolous things."

"There's nothing that needs attention right now (last month the outside of the house needed new paint so obviously I didn't buy shoes but paid the painters) and I feel like I should be allowed to spend my money on things I enjoy," she wrote. "We have kept our finances separate by the way, and even though it's our house the mortgage is in my name only. He wires his share to me every month and I use it for groceries and internet and Netflix and such."

In the comments, Reddit users rallied behind the woman, with many suggesting she dump her boyfriend.

"What does he even bring to the relationship? Because it seems like nothing," one person wrote.

"Please tell the dude to get a job and stop supporting him. I wonder what he brings to a relationship because it's hard to consider how you will retire someday when he puts nothing in," someone else commented.

"He's f---ing 40 and only works part time jobs and turns down full time ones because they are 'boring'? Even though you feel like the finances are separate, they aren't. You pay the lion's share of the bills, food, gas, who knows what else. Why are you even with him? What is he bringing to the table here?" another user asked.