Marvel Executive Reveals How ‘Black Panther 2′ Will Address Chadwick Boseman’s Death

How will Black Panther 2 navigate the loss of Chadwick Boseman?

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios Executive Vice President Vicotria Alonso spoke to Argentinian newspaper Clarin about the franchise's forthcoming second film.

The outlet asked if Marvel will use a CGI version of Boseman to complete the film.

“No, there’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,” Alonso said, according to The Wrap. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Production on the film is set to begin in 2021 and the team hopes to make Boseman proud with their creation. “Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history," she continued.

"I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and you say, well, it was a long time," Alonso added. "But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise."

Boseman passed away on August 28 after a private battle with colon cancer. The actor filmed his Marvel movies while undergoing treatment.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement from his family read at the time. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."