Why Meghan Markle Will Never Return to Acting

Meghan Markle is done with acting for good.

Speaking to Variety, Meghan revealed she likely won't ever return to the film industry since Hollywood has "shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it."

"I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," Meghan said.

Meanwhile, on her Archetypes podcast, Meghan recently revealed she felt like she was treated like a "bimbo" when she appeared as a "briefcase girl" on Deal or No Deal in 2006.

Meghan, who studied acting at Northwestern University, said her role on Deal or No Deal wasn't about acting but rather looking the part.

"There was a very cookie-cutter idea of what we should look like. It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," she shared, adding she "ended up quitting the show."

"I was thankful for the job, but not the way it made me feel, which was: not smart," Meghan explained, clarifying she was "still really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job that could pay my bills."

Meghan also recalled how the Deal or No Deal actresses were required to dress for each taping.

"All the girls, we would line up, and there were different stations for having your lashes put on or your extensions put in, or the padding in your bra. We were even given spray tan vouchers each week because there was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like," she shared.

"I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there. And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype," Meghan continued.

While Meghan has no plans to work on any more movies or TV shows, she does plan to continue creating digital content alongside husband Prince Harry via their production company Archewell Productions.

Archewell Productions began with Meghan and Harry's love story.

"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that's what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding," Meghan told Variety.

"People love, love. I'm not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline [for] the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there," she continued, adding she would like to work on "scripted," "fun" content in the future.

"It doesn't always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don't we miss them? I miss them so much. I've probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again," Meghan explained.

Currently, Meghan and Harry are working on a docuseries called Heart of Invictus for Netflix.