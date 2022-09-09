King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen’s Death

King Charles honored his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressed his son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, in his first speech as king.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said Friday (Sept. 9), according to ITV News.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," he continued, before briefly turning his attention to Harry and Meghan, wishing them best in their new lives abroad.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

Watch below:



Elsewhere in his speech, King Charles announced he has appointed his other son, Prince William, the Prince of Wales. (William was formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge.) William's wife, Kate Middleton, will take on the title of Princess of Wales, making her the first person to have the title since Princess Diana.



Additionally, King Charles' wife Camilla has been granted the title of Queen Consort, per the wishes of the late queen.

King Charles' speech comes shortly following the emergence of speculation regarding both Kate and Meghan's absence from Balmoral Castle the day Queen Elizabeth II died.

Queen Elizabeth II With Celebrities Over the Years See just some of the stars who got to meet Queen Elizabeth II during her historic reign.