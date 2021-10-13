Meghan Trainor Doubles Down on His and Hers Toilets

Meghan Trainor is not ashamed of her side-by-side double toilets, and she certainly doesn't plan on removing them based on public opinion.

On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the pop star appeared on The Tonight Show: Staring Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed her viral double toilets. Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara use the toilets, which are place next to each other in their bathroom, sometimes even at the same time.

"I didn't know it was going to be such a big deal," Trainor admitted to the late-night host. "That's why I casually brought it up on a podcast."

Trainor revealed the practical reason to have a second toilet in the bathroom, though the side-by-side design really isn't really a necessity.

"When we moved into this new house and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby and you gotta pee and there were so many moments where I was like, 'Move! I've got to go.' So when we moved to this new house I was like, 'I have an extra toilet, can I just plop them next to each other?' And the plumber giggled, and I was like, 'I don't see why you're laughing. Just do it. Get it done.' And they did it and it's the best thing I ever did."

Trainor even described the thrones: One toilet is square in shape and features a bidet, while the other is a traditional toilet.

"Mine's the fancy one on the right, it warms your butt," she said, referencing the square-shaped toilet. "The other one on the left is right under the air conditioning, so that's his."

When asked if she would consider removing the extra toilet, Trainor was adamant about being able to use the bathroom at the same time as her husband.

"You expect me to change that? No! It's the best thing about my house. Now it's really famous."