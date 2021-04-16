Mercer County Moving Vaccination Site Out of MCCC to New Location

Mercer County is closing its COVID-19 vaccination site at Mercer County Community College and will be opening up a new site nearby, according to The Trentonian.

Don't worry if you already have an appointment. Vaccine doses will still be given out at the college until May 8th, the article states, and everyone who received a first dose there, will get there 2nd dose.

The new county vaccination site will still be in West Windsor Township, at Mercer County Park's Skating Rink. Many are asking why the college site is closing, and the answer is a simple. Mercer County spokesperson, Julie Wilmont is quoted in the article as saying, “It is simply because the clinic at Mercer County Community College uses student nurses to administer the vaccine, and as the school year ends, the student nurses will be on summer break,” she said. “We are transitioning to the skating rink at Mercer County Park, which is actually a bit closer to the eastern side of the county. There will be some overlap as we make the transition, but there is nothing more to it than that.”

A few Republican candidates running for Mercer County Commissioner don't agree with Mercer County's plan to close the college site, Mark Matzen, the chairman of the MCCC Board of Trustees, said in the article that it was always in the plan to close the site in May because they don't have the help to continue to staff and run it.

Another Mercer County run vaccination site, CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, will remain open.

