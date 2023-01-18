Meryl Streep Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Meryl Streep has been cast in Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Selena Gomez, one of the stars of the series, recently posted to Instagram alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin to make the announcement. As of now, we don't really know exactly what kind of role she'll be playing. She could be a series regular, a major part of season 3, or just in a small guest role. That being said, it’s exciting either way.

The comedy drama stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin. The three neighbors discover that they all enjoy true crime, when all of a sudden, a string of mysterious murders begin happening around them. Over the course of two seasons, they've managed to solve two mysterious murders. It's probably safe to say that Season 3 will see them solving another.

Here was Steve Martin’s photo announcing the start of production on Only Murders in the Building Season 3, including Streep as well as the other big new addition to the cast, Paul Rudd.

Martin and Streep previously worked together on the 2009 Nancy Meyers rom-com It’s Complicated.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will center around the murder of Ben Gilroy, portrayed by Paul Rudd. At the end of Season 2, Rudd’s character was introduced — and then was promptly killed onstage during a Broadway show. Now, it's up to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to crack the case. The show has seen great fanfare and some truly incredible reviews; expect it to return soon with Season 3 on Hulu.

