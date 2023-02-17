You Won’t Believe Who New Jersey’s Richest Celebrity Is

One thing that nobody in the Garden State doubts is that there is a lot of money here. Most of us don’t have it, but celebrities do. So, which celebrity is the richest one in all of New Jersey?

There are a lot of stars that come to mind when you think about rich New Jersey celebrities, and for me, the first two are a couple of the most celebrated rock singers of all time.

Of course, we’re talking about Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen.

While each of them certainly doesn’t have to sweat when the electric bill shows up, neither of them is on the top of this list compiled by Go Banking Rates and just released.

We also have some outstanding New Jersey actors who come to mind as well, with Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Joe Pesci, and Danny DeVito just being the tip of that iceberg.

But guess what? It’s not any of them either. So we’re starting to think that the richest celebrity in New Jersey might be a bit of a surprise to all of us. Do you have your guess already in mind?

It turns out that the richest celebrity from New Jersey doesn’t sing for a living, and he doesn’t get his paycheck from acting in movies or on TV, and he’s not someone who has a big professional sports contract either.

What he does for a living is a little different than all that. He dresses up each night, heads to work, and when everyone shows up, he makes things appear, disappear, and appear again. If he’s in the mood, he might even appear to cut a co-worker in half.

If you haven’t guessed yet, we’re talking about a magician, but not just any magician. We’re talking about one of the most beloved magicians on the planet.

New Jersey’s own David Copperfield is the state’s richest celebrity, with a net worth of $1 billion. Not too bad for a Garden State trickster.

