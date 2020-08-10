Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘Haven’t Been in Touch in Months’

Miley Cyrus is doing better than ever a year after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that since Hemsworth filed for divorce last August, it's been "a huge year with both tough challenges and big changes for Miley," but that in "true Miley fashion" she has come out on top.

"Miley and Liam spoke very little after their separation and any communication was more about making decisions regarding plans and property," the source claimed. "They haven't been in touch in months and it has been for the best because they have both needed this time to heal and move on."

Cyrus began dating musician Cody Simpson shortly after her split from Hemsworth.

"What began as close friends supporting one another during a rough time, blossomed into more," the source shared. "Their relationship was unexpected and became meaningful very quickly, and she couldn't be happier. They are both very passionate about their music and it’s something that has bonded them."

Lifestyle changes have also contributed to Cyrus' successful year.

"Miley's sobriety has made her very present in her relationship," the source added. "Her decision to be sober has changed the way she thinks about life. She would describe herself as a believer in this new way of life and is looking to make sobriety a long-term lifestyle."

Last week, Cyrus announced that her new single, "Midnight Sky" will be released on Friday (August 14).