Miley Cyrus seemingly referenced her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on her latest album, Plastic Hearts.

On Friday (November 27), Cyrus released her seventh studio album, including a song that seems to address Hemsworth. Fans immediately took notice of the track, "WTF Do I Know."

"I'm not tryna have another conversation / Probably not gon' wanna play me on your station /Pouring out a bottle full of my frustration / Here to tell you somethin' that you don't know / I'm the type to drive a pickup through your mansion / I'm completely naked but I'm makin' it fashion / Maybe gettin' married just to cause a distraction / Here to tell you somethin' that you don't know," Cyrus sings in the first verse.

In the pre-chorus, Cyrus questions if she's wrong that she moved on and doesn't miss him. One Twitter user dissected lyrics from "I Would Die For You," off of Cyrus' record, Younger Now and compared them to a line in the pre-chorus.

"You are everything to me, and I, I would die for you," she sang in the song from 2017. "Thought that it'd be you until I die, but I let go," she sings in the new track.

"What the f--k do I know? I'm alone / 'Cause I couldn't be somebody's hero / You want an apology? Not from me," she sings in the chorus. "Had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on? / And I, and I don't even miss you / Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go, what the fuck do I know?"

Listen to the song, below.

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating shortly after they acted alongside one another in the 2010 film, The Last Song. They dated on and off before getting married in December 2018. They later filed for divorce in January 2020.