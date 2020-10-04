Millie Bobby Brown Almost Quit Acting After Failed ‘Game of Thrones’ Audition

Millie Bobby Brown almost gave up on acting after she failed to land a role on HBO's Game of Thrones.

The 16-year-old actress made the revelation during an interview on the Friday (October 2) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone," she said of the acting industry. "Like, this industry is just filled of rejection, 24/7."

"You get far more no's... a lot of no's... before you get a yes," she explained. "I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a 'no' for that. Then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult,' because I guess I really wanted that role."

Brown almost gave up her dream of acting after her rejection from the popular high fantasy television show. She had her "last kind of go" with an audition for a "Netflix show called Montauk," which turned into Stranger Things.

After she auditioned, she waited two months before the producers got back to her. The team asked her to Skype with them "and the rest is history."

"Montauk was definitely the one that kind of gave me that hope of doing it all again," she concluded.

Stranger Things Season 4 filming has resumed production after being delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.