Movies You Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Central Jersey

Sure, maybe we don’t have the bright sun and gorgeous weather all the time that they have out in Hollywood. But that doesn’t mean that New Jersey isn’t the perfect place to film a movie.

Between our beautiful college campuses and beaches, numerous movies have taken place in some of our favorite towns and areas here in the Garden State. Did you know that these movies were filmed here? Do you know of any more that used good ‘ole NJ as a filming location? Let us know.