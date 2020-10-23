Movies You Didn’t Know Were Filmed in Central Jersey

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sure, maybe we don’t have the bright sun and gorgeous weather all the time that they have out in Hollywood. But that doesn’t mean that New Jersey isn’t the perfect place to film a movie.

Between our beautiful college campuses and beaches, numerous movies have taken place in some of our favorite towns and areas here in the Garden State. Did you know that these movies were filmed here? Do you know of any more that used good ‘ole NJ as a filming location? Let us know.

Filed Under: Across The Universe, Anger Managemen, Gallery, movies filmed in new jersey, pootie tang, Rocket Science
Categories: Articles, Entertainment, Movies, New Jersey, PopCrush on PST with Kayla Thomas
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top