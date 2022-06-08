‘Ms. Marvel’ Gets Review Bombed on IMDb

Ms. Marvel has gotten some of the strongest reviews of any Marvel Disney+ TV series to date. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 95 percent critics score; better than Moon Knight (86), Hawkeye (92), WandaVision (91), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (83), and Loki (92). You can read our enthusiastic review of the show here; we called it a refreshing change of pace for Marvel.

But it seems some fans don’t want a change of pace. Observant viewers have noticed that despite the overwhelming critical praise, the show has only gotten so-so scores from users of IMDb. Looking closer at the scores, it seems the show is getting review bombed – an internet phenomenon where a show or film (or a product) is targeted with mass waves of negative reviews in the hopes of driving down its scores on sites like IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and therefore hurting its chances of success.

In the case of Ms. Marvel, the show currently has 1,778 votes of 10/10 on IMDb, the top score, and 1,115 votes for a 1/10, the lowest score. You can see the unusual spread of scores below:

Some users on the site have complained about the female teen protagonist and the change of powers for Ms. Marvel from the comics. (In the comics, Ms. Marvel can stretch her body; on the show she controls light.) Others specifically said they were upset that Disney made Ms. Marvel instead of bringing back the canceled Daredevil series on Netflix. Which they may still do!

Really, anything can be review bombed for almost any reason; The Boys Season 2 got review bombed because it was released on a weekly schedule instead of in one big full season chunk.

The premiere of Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays.

