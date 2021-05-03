‘Captain Marvel 2’ Is Now Officially ‘The Marvels’

Who’s ready for a Marvel team-up?

(Technically, this might qualify as a Marvels team-up.)

As part of their big announcement of their full Phase Four movie schedule, Marvel unveiled the new title of their Captain Marvel sequel. Henceforth, Captain Marvel 2 is now The Marvels. The title refers to the fact that the film will feature not only Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, but also Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, a younger superhero who is making her MCU debut on her own Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, which is currently in production and expected to premiere before The Marvels hits theaters late next year.

The film will also feature Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who’s newly empowered with her own super abilities after the events of WandaVision. In Marvel Comics, Monica spent a period in the Avengers as Captain Marvel as well — technically, she went by that codename before Carol Danvers did. The original Captain Marvel in the comics is a Kree warrior named Mar-Vell; Carol was known for many years as Ms. Marvel, and then later by Warbird, before she finally decided to adopt the Captain Marvel codename herself. (In between, Monica took the title, and then later switched to names like Photon and Spectrum.) Not long after that, a teen girl named Kamala Khan got powers of her own and decided to follow in Captain Marvel’s footsteps and become the new Ms. Marvel. In other words, there are a whole bunch of Captains Marvel around, so The Marvels makes a lot of sense as a title.

The Marvels, directed by Candyman’s Nia DaCosta, is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11, 2022. You can watch the full new MCU Phase Four teaser below:

