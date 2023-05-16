National BBQ Day: Two Area BBQ Joints Make List of Top 34 in NJ

I'm a big fan of BBQ, but South Jersey doesn't get enough credit for its fine BBQ offerings.

I love finding a spot that offers BBQ ribs, brisket, chicken, or anything with a little BBQ sauce.

This area doesn't have a lot to pick from, but they do have some good ones, including two that made the latest NJ.com list of the best 34 best BBQ joints in the state of New Jersey from writer Peter Genovese.

So start licking those fingers, let's dive into the top places in the area (Atlantic, Cape May counties).

Coming in at No. 17 on the list, we head down the parkway to North Wildwood where Wildwoods BBQ makes the list.

Owners David Gill and Joel Romano have known each other since kindergarten in Australia; David would go on to running the BBQ pits at Hometown BBQ in Brooklyn, while Joel worked at various Philly restaurants, including The Goat’s Beard. They opened Wildwoods BBQ in the summer of 2021. One look at the ribs and you realize they’re not playing by the usual barbecue rules; the ribs are topped with sesame seeds, pistachios, cashews, cilantro and onion. The brisket and pulled pork sandwiches are terrific, and the potato salad and cole slaw stand out in a crowded, cluttered field.

Wildwoods BBQ is located at 701 New Jersey Ave and is definitely a place you need to try.

A quick story on this place. I was having dinner right across the street at Trio (which is very good), and they pointed across to the street and said, they have some great BBQ over there. When you get an endorsement from another restaurant, you've got some good food.

Next up at No. 12 on the list -- over in Egg Harbor Twp. we have Back Bay BBQ.

Back Bay is a back-road BBQ joint with a nice little outside patio. Back Bay has maybe the best dry-rubbed ribs I’ve eaten in the past four or five years.

Back Bay BBQ is located over at 135 Longport Somers Point Blvd on your way over the Longport Bridge.

I have been here plenty of times and always enjoy my meal and the menu.

While those are the only two spots that made the list of the top BBQ joints in the state, there are some other good BBQ spots in the area.

Here are a few I like:

Henri's Hotts Barbeque in Hammonton

Hammonton Iron Kettle BBQ in Marmora

The Surfing Pig in Wildwood

Cape May BBQ in North Cape May