Get ready Cinnaminson, you're getting your own Chick-fil-A, according to The Patch, but, this one will be a little different than others in the area.

The crazy popular chicken chain restaurant will be built on Route 130, next to The Shoppes at Cinnaminson. The Cinnaminson Township Planning Board just recently gave its approval.

So, what will make this one a little different? The article says the new location will have a drive thru, a pick up station, and some outdoor seating but, NO indoor seating. Interesting. I haven't seen one with no indoor seating before. Although, I rarely eat inside, I always go through the drive-thru. Lol. Judging by the always long drive-thru lines, I'm not the only one. Do your fries make it home or do you eat them on the way? Lol.

There are a few rules that must be followed by the owner and operator of the new restaurant in order for this to be done deal:

1. They can only use 3 outside lights because anymore could annoying to people who live in that area.

2. Make sure those 3 lights don't bother the neighbors.

3. Only have garbage pickup when the noise wouldn't interrupt neighbor's sleep.

4. Label the pavement for delivery zones and fire department access.

5. Install some kind of protection for the outdoor seating area.

There's going to be another new retail building new the Chick-fil-A, but, there's no tenant for it yet.

It's so funny...every time I hear of another Chick fil A opening I think it will make the others less crowded, and it doesn't. Lol. They're all crowded. It's because of those nuggets. Lol.

Chick-fil-A isn't just chicken, check out this salad. Yum.

And, milkshakes...oh my.

To read the entire article, click here. I'll let you know when to expect the grand opening.

