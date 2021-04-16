New Chick-Fil-A Coming To Langhorne Square Shopping Center

Whenever you get Chick-Fil-A you just don't go wrong. It always hits the spot. If you are always in the Langhorne area you should know that you will have Chick-Fil-A as an option very soon.

According to Buck County Courier Times, a new Chick-Fil-A will be built at the Langhorne Square Shopping Center. We learned that this new Chick-Fil-A will be located about 4 miles away from another Chick-Fil-A location. Let's be honest, that is not a bad move because those Chick-Fil-A lines are always insanely long.

We also learned from Bucks County Courier Times that this Chick-Fil-A location will be built in the parking lot area where the Floor & Decor is located.

Every time I drive by a Chick-Fil-A I notice that the drive-thru has an insane line but the competitive fast-food restaurants that are next to it barely have any cars. I wonder if that is what's going to happen to the Wendy's that is already in the Langhorne Square Shopping Center.

There is still no set date of when the new Chick-Fil-A will start the building process. According to Bucks County Courier Times, the Chick-Fil-A still has to be fully approved before the process can move forward and start getting built.

It was also stated on Bucks County Courier Times that once it is built this Chick-Fil-A location will have an occupancy of 104. That will be good once things fully open up and customers are allowed to have food inside these fast-food restaurants.