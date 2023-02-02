New Jersey Gets Really Surprising Ranking For Safe Driving

We have a ton of people in a small area trying to get someplace in a hurry, and our reputation as having a lot of bad drivers precedes us. But is New Jersey among the most dangerous states to drive in?

We have all the ingredients to make driving in New Jersey a dangerous recipe. We see it every day on the streets of the Garden State.

It all starts with being a small state with a lot of people. We're all trying to squeeze onto the roadways to get where we need to go.

We're also always in a hurry, aren't we? There is always pressure to get around all that congestion to get somewhere on time. And that could lead to some bad driving decisions on the roadways.

It never fails that we encounter some kind of construction, too. Just seeing a construction sign seems to cause a jam, and when the work is actually taking place, all bets are off.

And of course, we inevitably deal with sharing the roads with some really bad drivers. It's never us, but that other guy should have his license taken away, right?

Knowing all that, we shudder at the thought of seeing our ranking when it comes to the most dangerous states to drive in.

Well, get ready to be delivered some good news. Stacker reports that we are among the top 5 safest states to drive in, with only Massachusetts, Minnesota and New Hampshire ranking safer than we are.

That is some really good, and frankly surprising news for all of us in the garden State. We'll never rest easy when our family members are on the road, but we may be able to rest a little easier now.

