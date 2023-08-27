Surprise, Surprise: New Jersey Ranked #1 Worst State For Driving in the U.S. – Here’s Why

Well, it's official. It SUCKS driving in New Jersey.

At this point, let's just be real with ourselves: The fact that driving in New Jersey is a nightmare, isn't a stereotype. It's a certifiable fact!

New Jersey License Plate In A Garden

New Jersey has just taken the #1 spot in a ranked list of The Best and Worst States for Driving, a study conducted by MoneyGeek.com. New Jersey is THE worst state to drive in in the country. Great.

MoneyGeek measured collected data along 12 metrics across 5 key categories: Congestion, cost, infrastructure, safety, and weather.

Snowstorm on the Highway during Rush Hour

Here are just a few of the metrics every state was measured by:

Gas prices

Annual toll costs per vehicle

Average commute times

Fatal car crashes per 100,000 people

Percentage of roads in acceptable condition

Car fatalities in rainy weather per 100,000 people

New Jersey was also #1 in Worst Congestion ranking and #2 in Worst Infrastructure ranking. Which comes as no surprise considering how jammed traffic gets during the morning and evening commutes, made worse by roads peppered with potholes. The average commute time in New Jersey is 31 minutes.

Old road. Concept highway in huge pits and potholes cloudy weather, sky in thick dark clouds. Symbol of hard way

Here's the full map to see where every other state ranks:

And if you're curious, here's the full top 10 Worst states to drive in:

New Jersey California West Virginia Mississippi Maryland Florida Hawaii Delaware Lousiana Rhode Island

I'm flabbergasted that New York and Pennsylvania didn't even break the top 10! Considering their proximity to New Jersey, it's kind of shocking.

You can check out Money Geek's full findings HERE.

Does this surprise you? What do you think the worst part is about driving in New Jersey?

