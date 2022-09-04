I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again.

Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality.

These events are held as a chance for winemakers to taste other people's wine and network, learning new tips and tricks on how to improve their own products.

Each participant provides the attendees with information about their respective wines, such as where the grapes are from and how they’re turned into such a delicious beverage.

All of the participants were quite impressive, but of course, the ones from New Jersey caught my attention.

Representatives from Alba Vineyard and Bellview Vineyard attended the event in an effort to make New Jersey’s wine the best in the country. Alba presented a 2020 Grand Reserve Pinot Noir to the attendees and Belleville showcased a 2020 San Marco.

Throughout the wine tasting experience, the winemakers shared with each other the entire process of their winemaking. This allowed the group to learn how to deal with their wine grapes in time of a weather change or off-season.

Winemaking techniques vary across the world due to nature and geography and often people are unexposed to winemaking outside of their geographical area. This conference was also a unique opportunity for people to taste wine from their own states, as places like New Jersey only started producing their own wine in the last couple of decades.

The event was started in 2017 and aims to continue each year in order to give more winemakers this special experience. If you yourself are interested in this event or the American wine process it’s a cool event to check out.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

