New Jersey has so much history within our borders, it's hard to take it all in, but according to one website, New Jersey has one landmark in particular that is the most iconic one in the state.

Garden State Parkway sign Garden State Parkway sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

You might be surprised at the landmark that was chosen as New Jersey's most iconic landmark. and it might just be the word 'iconic' that throws us off on this one.

While this landmark is a great one, and well-known and beloved by so many, you might have thought a more poignant landmark would have been chosen.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

My first thought was Monmouth Battlefield State Park. This was, of course, the place where the Revolutionary War's Battle of Monmouth took place. This is definitely historic and is quite a landmark, but it's not the one chosen for this article at Love Exploring.

The one chosen is much more light-hearted and has more of a tourist attraction feel to it. It's a place that holds great Garden State memories for so many New Jersey residents.

Photo by Natalya Zaritskaya on Unsplash Photo by Natalya Zaritskaya on Unsplash loading...

So, which place is the most iconic landmark in New Jersey? What's the one you have to visit at least once?

The honor belongs to Lucy The Elephant in Margate City. This amazing attraction has been around since the late 1800s, and generations of New Jersey residents and tourists to the Garden State alike, love the memories this big elephant brings to their hearts.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

There is a great timeline for this awesome attraction on the Lucy The Elephant website, and while you're there, you can check hours, and events and even find out how you can help keep Lucy going strong.

Some Of New Jersey's Best Attractions

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions