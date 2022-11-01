Uh oh, the restoration of popular New Jersey landmark, Lucy the Elephant, has gone way over budget...by almost $1 million, according to NJ.com. Yikes.

So, now what? Supporters have planned an awesome benefit concert to help raise the funds to complete the project. You're not going to want to miss it.

On December 11th, Deana Martin, daughter of music legend, Dean Martin, will be performing at the Superstar Theatre at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, not far from where Lucy is perched, beachfront in Margate.

Get our free mobile app

You know the history of the Superstar Theatre, right? That's the first place Dean Martin joined Frank Sinatra as a part of The Rat Pack. Wow.

There will be an 18-piece orchestra and Martin will be singing holiday songs (great way to get you in the mood for the holidays) and jazz hits.

Steven Maglio will also be performing at the show. Maglio does a Frank Sinatra tribute and has had a nightclub show in New York City for many years at the Carnegie Club.

Lucy the Elephant and I have a long history. My parents would take my twin sister and I to visit Lucy each summer. I stared at her in awe. We have pictures in front of her every year. I love looking back on them now...such great memories.

When I think about the summers my family spent down the shore, Lucy the Elephant always comes to mind. She's huge...6 stories tall and to a child she's just magnificent.

Unfortunately, living by the ocean for all these years has caused some damage, therefore Lucy needed repairs. The work has been going on for over a year and the $1.3 million project has become a $2.3 million project.

So, get your tickets HERE and now for this festive benefit show and help keep Lucy as beautiful as she's always been on the Jersey Shoreline.

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.